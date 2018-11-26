Navigate

Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for October

By on 26th November 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for October of 107,821,261 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.478 million barrels per day (bpd), a slight decrease from the 3.560 bpd exported in September.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 107,530,008 barrels, giving $7.898 billion in revenue, while exports by the North Oil Company amounted to 291,253 barrels, giving revenues of $10,339,481.

Revenues for the month were  $7.908 billion at an average price of $73.348 per barrel.

September export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

