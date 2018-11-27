Giving Tuesday: Choose Iraqi Kids!

It’s here! #Giving Tuesday!

Make a high impact gift to Iraqi orphans and vulnerable children today.

How? $40,000 is available in matching funds for education, nutrition, legal protection, medical care, and psychosocial support for orphans, street kids, and displaced children.

Donate $25, $50, $100, or more and get a 100% match PLUS, for every $25 donated, a girl or boy gets a gift of a doll or soccer ball.

Watch this video: Their smiles belong to you!

(Source: Iraqi Children Foundation)