Giving Tuesday: Choose Iraqi Kids!

By on 27th November 2018 in Healthcare, Iraq Education and Training News, Security

It’s here! #Giving Tuesday! 

Make a high impact gift to Iraqi orphans and vulnerable children today.

How? $40,000 is available in matching funds for education, nutrition, legal protection, medical care, and psychosocial support for orphans, street kids, and displaced children.

Donate $25, $50, $100, or more and get a 100% match PLUS, for every $25 donated, a girl or boy gets a gift of a doll or soccer ball.

Watch this video:  Their smiles belong to you!

(Source: Iraqi Children Foundation)

