Iraq Falls Again in Prosperity Index

By John Lee.

Iraq has fallen one place in this year’s Legatum Institute Prosperity Index, ranking in 143rd place out of the 149 countries measured.

The index ranks countries according to its nine pillars of prosperity: Economic Quality, Business Environment, Governance, Personal Freedom, Social Capital, Safety and Security, Education, Health and Natural Environment.

Despite Iraq’s dismal performance, the report found some areas of improvement:

“Iraq … now ranks 80th for its level of democracy, up from 145th in 2008. It has improved from 147th to 138th in the overall Governance rankings in the same time period.”

The top three positions were unchanged from last year, with Norway scoring highest, followed by New Zealand and Finland.

The least prosperous country is Afghanistan, followed by the Central African Republic and Yemen.

(Source: Legatum Institute)