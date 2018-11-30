Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 29th November 2018).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD650 (-2.0%) / $697 (-2.0%) (weekly change) (-19.9% and -16.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.7bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.5bn ($2.0mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) will be IQD5,268,493 on Sunday (Dec. 2, 2018). (Table: 2.3)
- ISX will suspend trading of AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) starting Dec. 16, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 19, to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) starting Dec. 2, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 4, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Asiacell (TASC) resumed trading on Nov. 29, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 100% cash dividend (IQD1.00 dividend per share, 12.0% dividend yield).
- Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) resumed trading on Nov. 29, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 0.83% cash dividend (IQD0.0083 dividend per share).
- ISX suspended trading of Mansour Hotel (HMAN) starting Nov. 28, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 3, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) resumed trading on Nov. 27, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX requested Metallic & Bicycles Industries (IMIB) to provide its AGM minutes for being able to resume trading on the ISX.
- Cross Transactions: 920 mn shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, 2018, which represent 0.92% of BAIB capital.
