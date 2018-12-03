Oil Exports Revenues Fall in November

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced interim oil exports for November of 101,156,808 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.372 million barrels per day (bpd), a decrease from the 3.478 bpd exported in October.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 100,895,342 barrels, while exports by the North Oil Company amounted to 261,466 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.180 billion at an average price of $61.090 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)