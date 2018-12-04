Navigate

Navigation

Iran proceeds with Rail Link to Syria via Iraq

By on 4th December 2018 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News

By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

As the United States enacts sanctions on Iran, Iran is increasing its influence in Iraq with plans for a railway that could work around US restrictions.

The state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) revealed details Nov. 12 about its project to build a railway connecting Iran’s Shalamcheh border crossing to the port of Basra in southeast Iraq.

Maziar Yazdani, RAI’s deputy head of infrastructure and technical affairs, said the Shalamcheh-Basra leg of the project will require only 20 miles of new track at a cost of about $52,000. With the new addition, the rail system will span Iraq to reach Syria’s Mediterranean port city of Latakia.

Click here to read the full story.

(Picture Credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)

Related posts:

Six Rail Projects offered for Investment Iran Offers $3bn LOC for Iraq Reconstruction Iran Starts Oil Swap with Iraq’s Kirkuk Mitsubishi awarded $110m Iraq Port Contract
Tags: , , , , , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply