Prime Minister names his 8 New Ministers

Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has reportedly named his final eight ministers, completing his cabinet after weeks of delay.
According to information received by Rudaw, the appointments are as follows:Dara Nuradin – Ministry of Justice
- Falih Fayadh – Ministry of Interior
- Faysal Jarba – Ministry of Defense
- Qusay Abdulwahab Suheil – Ministry of Higher Education
- Saba Khayradin Tani – Ministry of Education
- Abdulamir Hamdani – Ministry of Culture
- Nouri Natiq Dlemi – Ministry of Planning
- Hanna Immanuel Gorgis – Ministry of Immigrants and Immigration
- Dara Nuradin, who took the justice brief, is an independent Kurdish politician.
(Source: Rudaw)
