Prime Minister names his 8 New Ministers

By on 4th December 2018 in Politics

Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has reportedly named his final eight ministers, completing his cabinet after weeks of delay.

According to information received by Rudaw, the appointments are as follows:Dara Nuradin – Ministry of Justice

  • Falih Fayadh – Ministry of Interior
  • Faysal Jarba – Ministry of Defense
  • Qusay Abdulwahab Suheil – Ministry of Higher Education
  • Saba Khayradin Tani – Ministry of Education
  • Abdulamir Hamdani – Ministry of Culture
  • Nouri Natiq Dlemi – Ministry of Planning
  • Hanna Immanuel Gorgis – Ministry of Immigrants and Immigration
  • Dara Nuradin, who took the justice brief, is an independent Kurdish politician.

(Source: Rudaw)

