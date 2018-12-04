Prime Minister names his 8 New Ministers

Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has reportedly named his final eight ministers, completing his cabinet after weeks of delay.

According to information received by Rudaw, the appointments are as follows:Dara Nuradin – Ministry of Justice

Falih Fayadh – Ministry of Interior

Faysal Jarba – Ministry of Defense

Qusay Abdulwahab Suheil – Ministry of Higher Education

Saba Khayradin Tani – Ministry of Education

Abdulamir Hamdani – Ministry of Culture

Nouri Natiq Dlemi – Ministry of Planning

Hanna Immanuel Gorgis – Ministry of Immigrants and Immigration

Dara Nuradin, who took the justice brief, is an independent Kurdish politician.

(Source: Rudaw)