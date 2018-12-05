Navigate

Nineveh-Duhok Customs Post Removed

By on 5th December 2018 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

The Iraqi government has reportedly removed the Fayida customs post between Mosul and Duhok province on Tuesday, following a parliamentary vote that deemed the customs points illegal and ordered their removal.

According to Rudaw, the checkpoint, along with two others established by former Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi between Sulaimani and Kirkuk and Kirkuk and Erbil, were a heavy burden on traders.

It adds that the other two customs points are also awaiting removal.

(Source: Rudaw)

