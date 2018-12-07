Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 6th December 2018).
Note: ISX will be closed on Monday (Dec. 10, 2018) due to the anniversary of the victory against ISIS. The next trading session will be on Tuesday (Dec. 11, 2018).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD654 (+0.6%) / $701 (+0.1%) (weekly change) (-19.4% and -16.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.0 bn ($2.5 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) will be IQD5,276,164 on Sunday (Dec. 9, 2018). (Table: 2.3)
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products and Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Dec. 19, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 24, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) starting Dec. 18, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 23, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Production (AAHP) resumed trading on Dec. 5, 2018 after discussing and approving the financial results of the year ending Mar. 31, 2018 and deciding to distribute 2.55% cash dividends (IQD0.0255 cash dividend per share, 2.1% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Dec. 4, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 9, 2018 to discuss and approve 2015, 2016 and 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX suspended trading of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) starting Dec. 2, 2018 due to the AGM* that was held on Dec. 4, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) announced that the company started to distribute 44% cash dividend (0.44% dividend per share) from 2017 profit starting Dec. 2, 2018.
- Cross Transactions: 1.38 bn shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) on Dec. 3, Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, 2018, which represent 1.38% of BAIB capital.
