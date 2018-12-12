Navigate

Emirates Steel eyes Expansion into Iraq

By on 12th December 2018 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Steel is reportedly considering expansion into Iraq.

Chief Executive Saeed Al Remeithi told The National:

We’re always looking at new markets, one of which we are targeting now is Iraq …

“Iraq is a big growth market for us, and from the logistics point of view it is very big. We have seen right now Iraq is more stabilised than in the past few years and we have already started on the market.

The company, which is part of Senaat, is currently in the middle of a refinancing programme.

More here.

(Source: The National)

