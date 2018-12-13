Deloitte report on Kurdistan Oil and Gas – Q2, 2018

Fourth Deloitte report on Oil and Gas Review in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq – Q2 of 2018

Today, Regional Council for Oil and Gas Affairs has published new verified data on the Kurdistan Region’s oil exports, consumption and revenues, covering the period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018, after a review of the sector by the international “Big 4” audit and consulting firm, Deloitte.

The Regional Council for Oil and Gas Affairs acknowledges the positive feedback received from stakeholders, including the international community, and reiterates its commitment to the people of Kurdistan that the two international audit firms, Deloitte and Ernst & Young, will continue to independently review the oil and gas sector, inclusive of all the streams.

As part of our arrangement with international auditing firms, it was agreed that both auditing firms will assist Kurdistan Regional Government in training and developing local resources. The Regional Council for Oil and Gas Affairs, in coordination with Deloitte, arranged a 3-days Oil and Gas training workshop, from 23-25 October 2018, which was attended by 15 participants from Board of Supreme Audit.

This was the first batch from Board of Supreme Audit receiving industry training and a plan is being prepared for more training of selected candidates from Board of Supreme Audit to equip-them with modern auditing techniques and oil and gas industry knowledge.

Deloitte’s report for the second quarter of 2018 is accessible through this link (PDF), in Kurdish, Arabic and English. Frequently asked questions handbook (PDF) in Kurdish, Arabic and English to help readers better understand different sections of the report.

The report for Q1 can be found here.

(Source: KRG)