Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 13th December 2018).

Note: ISX will be closed during December 26, 2018 – January 1, 2019 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The next session will be held on Jan. 2, 2019.

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD668 (+2.2%) / $717 (+2.2%) (weekly change) (-17.6% and -14.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 15.7 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD7.8 bn ($6.4 mn).

ISX Company Announcements