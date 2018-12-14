Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 13th December 2018).
Note: ISX will be closed during December 26, 2018 – January 1, 2019 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The next session will be held on Jan. 2, 2019.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD668 (+2.2%) / $717 (+2.2%) (weekly change) (-17.6% and -14.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 15.7 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD7.8 bn ($6.4 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) will be IQD5,283,836 on Sunday (Dec. 16, 2018). [Table: 2.3]
- ISX will suspend trading of Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) starting Jan. 8, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jan. 13, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Iraqi Land Transport (SILT) will hold a GA on Dec. 26, 2018 to discuss dismissal of the current board of directors and re-elect 5 original and 5 alternative members. The company has been suspended trading by an ISC decision since Aug. 6, 2017 for not disclosing 2016 and 2017 annual financial results and 3M18 financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) starting Dec. 23, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 27, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Mansour Hotel (HMAN) resumed trading on Dec. 13 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 15% cash dividends (IQD0.15 dividend per share, 1.3% dividend yield).
- Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) resumed trading on Dec. 12, 2018 after discussing and approving 2015, 2016 and 2017 annual financial results.
- The Light Industries (ITLI) will hold an AGM* on Dec. 27, 2018 to discuss and approve 2014, 2015 and 2016 annual financial results. The company has been suspended since Jul. 13, 2016.
- National Islamic Bank (BNAI) resumed trading on Dec. 11, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 4% cash dividend (IQD0.04 dividend per share, 3.8% dividend yield).
- Cross Transactions: 294.7 mn shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank (BAIB) on Dec. 13, 2018, which represents 0.3% of BAIB capital. 11.03 bn shares of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) on Dec. 12, 2018, which represents 4.4% of BIIB capital. 592 mn shares of Al-Nobles for Money Transfer (MTNO) on Dec. 11, 2018, which represents 1.3% of MTNO capital.
