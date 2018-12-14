New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Logistics and Procurement Assistant, International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)
- Administration Associate Travel, WFP – World Food Programme
- Business Transformation Officer, WFP – World Food Programme
- Independent Consultant, Heartland Alliance for Human Needs
- Safe Return Capacity Building Officer, Heartland Alliance for Human Needs
- Iraq Governance and Performance Accountability (IGPA), Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI)
(Source: UN)
