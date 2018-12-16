UNDP committed to Economic Reforms in Iraq

UNDP is committed to support the economic and regulatory reforms in Iraq

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly with the Iraqi Ministry of Planning (MoP) organized a consultation session for Director Generals from the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Planning MoP, to discuss and develop a road map to institutionalize the Regulatory Impact Assessment as an evidence-based approach, and tool for policy making.

The session was intended to introduce a globally adopted tool to systematically and critically review the new and existing regulations, and analyze the projected social, economic and environmental impact, it was also a kickoff process through interactive consultation with key stakeholders, to enrich the discussion on the implementation of the Regulatory Impact Assessment, and reinforce the national ownership for smooth implementation.

The Deputy Minister of Planning, Mr. Qasim Enaya was among the session attendees along with other senior officials. He said:

“The Ministry of Planning is committed to actualize the Regulatory Impact Assessment Approach, and is mandated by its law to review the legislations related to inclusive development, we are also committed to assume our role to ensure the most feasible and effective policies, and regulations available, to produce the greatest economic and social net benefit to society, while simultaneously meeting the needs of government ”.

UNDP Country Director Mr. Gerardo Noto said during the session:

“UNDP is fully committed to support the Government of Iraq and the coordinating role of the Ministry of Planning in the implementation and monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, and Agenda 2030. the development agenda which is adopted by Iraq is an integrated, interconnected and comprehensive approach, to inclusive development that should be translated into coherent public policies and regulations, aligned with economic, social and environmental sustainability.

“This consultation is affirmation of a key principle of Agenda 2030 underlined by SDG 16 (16.6 Develop effective, accountable and transparent institutions at all levels and 16.7 Ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels)”.

Inspired by the government commitment, UNDP asserted its intention to continue the support provided to various government entities that seek economic and regulatory reforms, for inclusive and sustainable development.

This support is provided by UNDP through the Funding Facility for Economic Reform-Federal Project launched in early 2016, to provide technical assistance through the deployment of high caliber international experts to support national reforms agenda.

(Source: UNDP)