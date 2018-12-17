By Khulood al-Amiry for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Baghdad Policewomen’s Roles Expand as they Rise in Ranks

As in many places, women who work in law enforcement in Iraq have yet to achieve equality with their male counterparts, but they’re making progress.

The Rescue Directorate of the Ministry of Interior deployed Nov. 17 a group of policewomen to patrol the streets of Baghdad and monitor the gates of girls’ schools, colleges, institutes and markets in a bid to combat harassment in public places. That’s just one aspect of their jobs.

