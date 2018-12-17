EU Supports Iraq Recovery through Local Development

EU Support to recovery and stability through local development in Iraq – another example of EU-UNDP partnership

The European Commission, represented by Director for Development Cooperation for Asia, Central Asia, Middle East/Gulf and the Pacific Region, Mr. Pierre Amilhat, and Gerardo Noto, the UNDP Resident Representative a.i. for Iraq, have today signed an agreement of €47.5 million to support recovery and stability through local level development in Iraq.

Mr. Amilhat said today in Mosul:

“As pledged at the Kuwait Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq, the EU restates its commitment to assist Iraq in responding to the pressing needs of the population in the aftermath of the conflict with Dae’sh. We are committed to support Iraq in ensuring improved services and livelihoods opportunities to its population, contributing to the building of a more inclusive and accountable local development.”

The project will cover activities ranging from support to urban recovery and development in Mosul and smaller cities and towns affected by the conflict in Anbar, Salah al-Din and Ninewah governorates, as well as in three governorates in the South namely Basrah, Missan, Thi Qar, and the three governorates of Iraqi Kurdistan namely Erbil, Duhok and Suleimaniah.

EU’s partnership with UNDP Iraq, in collaboration with UN Habitat aims at promoting decentralization and provision of basic services while in parallel boosting economic growth and job opportunities.

The project will also seek to enhance local revenue generation, promote sustainable development and the use of renewable sources, as well as to encourage participation of Civil Society Organizations in local decision-making processes.

UNDP Resident Representative a.i. for Iraq, Mr. Gerardo Noto, said:

“We are grateful to EU for our excellent partnership. We jointly help people of Iraq so that no one is left behind as all UN Members Countries committed in the Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This is yet another practical example of support to the authorities and citizens of Iraq in regaining the trust of the local communities and rebuilding the state institutions towards a new social contract to sustaining peace and sustainable development“.

(Source: UNDP)