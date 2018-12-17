Major US Trade Mission to Iraq

By John Lee.

More than 100 top executives from more than 50 US companies visitied Iraq last week as part of a US-Iraq trade mission.

Steve Lutes, vice president of Middle East Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said:

“We want to expand and diversify the US involvement in commercial activity [in Iraq] … We look forward to building on this momentum and exploring next steps!”

U.S. Ambassador Douglas Silliman described the event as, “the largest US Chamber of Commerce business delegation anywhere in the world this year!”

“Now we work to negotiate real contracts and investments,” he added.

(Sources: Govt of Iraq, US Chamber of Commerce)