Navigate

Navigation

UK efforts in Iraq ‘Hindered by Hostile Immigration Policy’

By on 18th December 2018 in Iraq Education and Training News, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

A report from UK-based newspaper The Guardian says that British Government-backed projects to tackle the aftermath of the war in Iraq have been hindered by the UK’s continuing “hostile” immigration policy.

It cites the example of a civil service training scheme involving a £330,000 contract between the General Company for the Ports of Iraq (GCPI) and Middle East Graduate (MEG), a Sheffield-based student recruitment agency; the scheme now faces being axed after immigration officials rejected dozens of student visa applications.

Another project, funded by the UK government to research gender-based displacement and violence in Iraqi Kurdistan, was hampered when six members of the project’s Iraq-based team were denied visas.

More here.

(Source: The Guardian)

Related posts:

Fulbright Foreign Student Program for 2019-2021 Iraq’s Lack of Water “is a Foreign Policy Problem” Locals Criticise Uncoordinated, Propaganda-Happy Reconstruction Efforts Iraq to boost Reconstruction efforts by Recycling Debris
Tags: , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply