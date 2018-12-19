Iraq to Extend Pensions to Short-Term Employees

By John Lee.
The Iraqi government has said it intends to extend pension rights and other benefits to public sector employees on short term and daily contracts.
At a cabinet meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi told the Cabinet that the government intends to introduce measures to give public sector employees on short-term and daily contracts the same pension rights and other benefits currently enjoyed by their colleagues on permanent contacts.
(Source: Government of Iraq)
