Navigate

Navigation

Iraq to Extend Pensions to Short-Term Employees

By on 19th December 2018 in Politics

By John Lee.

The Iraqi government has said it intends to extend pension rights and other benefits to public sector employees on short term and daily contracts.

At a cabinet meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi told the Cabinet that the government intends to introduce measures to give public sector employees on short-term and daily contracts the same pension rights and other benefits currently enjoyed by their colleagues on permanent contacts.

(Source: Government of Iraq)

Related posts:

$66m for Tharthar Lake Water Management Project Designing Public Financial Management Reform in Iraq Iraq to create new Comms and Informatics Company New Iraqi Govt announces Main Priorities
Tags: , , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply