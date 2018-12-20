Navigate

Video: Iran Sanctions threaten Iraq’s Energy Supply

By on 20th December 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

There is a fight over energy in Iraq between the US and Iran. Iraq relies on Iranian gas for nearly half of its energy – gas that is now subject to US sanctions on Iran.

The Iraqi government originally obtained a 45-day sanctions waiver from the US, but that waiver is set to expire next week.

Iraq is particularly sensitive to the issue after protests against electricity cuts rocked Basra earlier in the year and Iraq’s new government is treading a thin line trying to keep both the US and Iran happy, and its people satisfied.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports:

One Response to Video: Iran Sanctions threaten Iraq’s Energy Supply

  1. Brad Adams 20th December 2018 at 03:56 #

    We pray for Iraq!

