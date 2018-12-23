Iraq Scores Poorly on “Best Countries for Business” Index

By John Lee.
Iraq has been ranked in 130th place in the Forbes Best Countries for Business index, out of the 161 countries measured.
The index gauges the Best Countries for Business by rating nations on 15 different factors, including property rights, innovation, taxes, technology, corruption, freedom (personal, trade and monetary), red tape and investor protection. Other metrics included were workforce, infrastructure, market size, quality of life and risk.
The top three positions were taken by the United Kingdom, Sweden and Hong Kong, while the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo and Guinea-Bissau were at the bottom of the list. Libya was ranked in 152nd place.
According to the report:
“Overregulation has made it difficult for Iraqi citizens and foreign investors to start new businesses. Corruption and lack of economic reforms – such as restructuring banks and developing the private sector – have inhibited the growth of the private sector.”
(Source: Forbes)
Sir,
its so ironic that GOI yet done so little to improve regulations and advance further in line with the rest of the world, starting from entry visas, company registration, social security, taxation, protection of investors, traffic authority and more!
Top countries along with their ambassadors in Baghdad are calling for rapid reforms, removing red tapes, adopting paperless procedures, consistency in applying procedures, bringing in reputable consultants to develop procedures,
more than 15 years passed and GOI are so behind and only clever to talk with big slogans !!
Iraqis need actions today, Investors expect proper & clear regulations
On average there are at least two conferences held in Baghdad per month in additions to London, Dubai, Istanbul and Amman furthermore all Iraqi officials, director generals, senior managers and officers are regularly attending training courses abroad but what are the impacts on Iraq ??? has anyone passed
We call for changes, actions NOW !!