Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 20th December 2018).
Note: ISX will be closed during December 26, 2018 – January 1, 2019 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The next session will be held on Jan. 2, 2019.
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD669 (+0.1%) / $721 (-0.5%) (weekly change) (-17.5% and -13.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 26.6 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10.7 bn ($8.9 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) will be IQD5,291,507 on Sunday (Dec. 23, 2018). [Table: 2.3]
- AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) will resume trading on Dec. 23, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 4% cash dividend (IQD0.04 dividend per share, 3.1% dividend yield). The opening price will be IQD1.24 with +/-10% change.
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) starting Dec. 23, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 27, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products and Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Dec. 19, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 24, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Middle East Producing & Marketing Fish (AMEF) resumed trading on Dec. 18, 2018 after discussing and approving the financials of the year ending Mar. 31, 2018 and deciding to distribute 20% cash dividend (IQD0.2 dividend per share, 2.05% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) starting Dec. 18, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 23, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Asiacell (TASC) announced that the company would start distributing 100% cash dividend (IQD1.00 dividend per share) starting Dec. 18, 2018.
- Cross Transactions: 24.7 bn shares of Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) on Dec. 19, 2018, which represents 9.9% of BTRU capital.
