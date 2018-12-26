Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for November

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for November of 101,313,958 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.377 million barrels per day (bpd), a decrease from the 3.478 bpd exported in October.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 100,895,342 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 261,466 barrels, and exports from Qayara were 157,150 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.195 billion at an average price of $61.150 per barrel.

October export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)