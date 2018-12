By John Lee.

Exports from Iraq’s northern Kirkuk oilfields to the Turkish port of Ceyhan will reportedly remain at between 80-90,000 barrels per day, with most of the crude being used to feed local refineries, according to Iraq’s oil minister.

Current production at the Kirkuk oilfields stands at around 370,000 bpd, the head of Iraq’s North Oil Company (NOC), Farid al-Jadir, told the same news conference.

