Iraq Stock Market closes year 15% Down

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 27th December 2018).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



Note: ISX will be closed during December 25, 2018 – January 1, 2019 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The next session will be held on Jan. 2, 2019.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD659 (-1.5%) / $710 (-1.5%) (weekly change) (-18.7% and -15.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD0.9 bn ($0.7 mn).

ISX Company Announcements