Iraq Stock Market closes year 15% Down

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 27th December 2018).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
Note: ISX will be closed during December 25, 2018 – January 1, 2019 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The next session will be held on Jan. 2, 2019.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD659 (-1.5%) / $710 (-1.5%) (weekly change) (-18.7% and -15.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD0.9 bn ($0.7 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) will be IQD5,293,699 on Wednesday (Jan. 2, 2019). [Table: 2.3]
- Erbil Bank for Investment and Finance (BERI) will resume trading on Jan. 2, 2019 due to disclosing 6M18 financial results.
- AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) resumed trading on Dec. 23, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 4% cash dividend (IQD0.04 dividend per share, 3.1% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) starting Dec. 23, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 27, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
