SOS Intl Wins Major Iraq Order

SOS International LLC (SOSi) has been awarded a $191,225,021 firm-fixed-price contract for base life support and security services.

One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023.

Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance; and military personnel appropriations funds in the amount of $83,044,481 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-19-C-0010).

(Source: US Dept of Defense)

(Picture: Julian Setian, President and Chief Executive Officer of SOS International)