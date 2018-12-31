Alliant wins $36m Iraqi Defense Deal

Alliant Techsystems Inc. has been awarded a $36,570,512 firm-fixed-price modification (P00045) to contract FA8106-16-C-0004 that exercises Option Year Three for contractor logistic support.

This contract provides the Iraqi Air Force’s Cessna 208 fleet and the 208/172 Trainer fleet with contractor logistic support.

Work will be performed in Iraq and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2019.

This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to Iraq and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)