New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Resident Program Manager, National Democratic Institute (NDI)
- GBV Manager, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- MHPSS Manager (Syria Response), International Medical Corps (IMC)
- Program Manager, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- Program Coordinator, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- Capacity Building Project Manager, Triangle Génération Humanitaire (TGH)
- Program Support Officer, Heartland Alliance for Human Needs
- HR Specialist, Heartland Alliance for Human Needs
- Team Leader ICR, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
