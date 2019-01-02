Hopes that Turkey will Lift Ban Sulaymaniyah Flights

By John Lee.

Authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan are said to be hopeful that a meeting later this month between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi President Barham Salih will lead to Turkey lifting its ban on international flights crossing its airspace to land at Sulaymaniyah Airport (pictured).

According to a report from Ahval News, Turkey imposed the ban on flights to Sulaymaniyah and Erbil in September 2017 after the region voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence, but later lifted the ban on flights to Erbil, as the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which controls that part of the region, is “closer politically” to Erdoğan’s government.

(Source: Ahval News)