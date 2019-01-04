Iraq “Not Obliged” to heed US sanctions on Iran

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Ali Alhakim [Mohammed Ali al-Hakim] (pictured) has been quoted as saying that Iraq is not obliged to abide by US sanctions against Iran.

According to Rudaw, he told journalists on Wednesday:

“These sanctions, the siege, or what is called the embargo, these are unilateral, not international. We are not obliged [to follow] them.”

Some “possibilities” have been proposed that would keep trade routes open with Iran, “including dealing in Iraqi dinars in bilateral trade,” he added.

(Source: Rudaw)