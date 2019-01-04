Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 3rd January 2019).

Note: ISX will be closed on Sunday (Jan. 6, 2019) due to the official holiday of Iraqi Army Day. The next trading session will be held on Monday (Jan. 7, 2019).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD658 (-0.2%) / $709 (-0.2%) (weekly change) (-0.2% and -0.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD0.8 bn ($0.7 mn).

ISX Company Announcements