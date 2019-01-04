Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 3rd January 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
Note: ISX will be closed on Sunday (Jan. 6, 2019) due to the official holiday of Iraqi Army Day. The next trading session will be held on Monday (Jan. 7, 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD658 (-0.2%) / $709 (-0.2%) (weekly change) (-0.2% and -0.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD0.8 bn ($0.7 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) was IQD5,303,562 on Jan. 3, 2019. [Table: 2.3]
- ISX will suspend trading of Bain Al-Nahrain Investment (VMES) starting Jan. 13, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jan. 16, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Al -Hilal Industries (IHLI) will hold a GA on Jan. 9, 2019 to elect 5 board members and other 5 alternative members. The company has been suspended since Jul. 4, 2018 by an ISC decision for not disclosing 2017 annual financial results and 3M18 and 6M18 financial results.
- Iraqi Agricultural Products and Marketing Meat (AIPM) will resume trading on Jan. 7, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Ready-Made Clothes (IRMC) on Jan. 7, 2019 if the company fails to explain why the prices touched the lower limits on Jan. 2, 2019 and Jan. 3, 2019.
- Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) resumed trading on Jan. 3, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 40% cash dividend (IQD0.40 dividend per share, 4.5% dividend yield).
- National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) resumed trading on Jan. 2, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
- Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) completed its capital increase procedures from IQD5.0 bn to IQD7.0 bn through 40% bonus issue.
