By John Lee.

China’s Sinoma International Engineering has signed a $246-million contract to build a 6000-tonne/day clinker production line in Iraq.

The plant will be built for Iraqi Cement in the Samawah of Muthanna.

It will handle the entire production process, from raw material crushing to finished cement packaging.

Once the contract is finalised, the project is expected to be completed within 37 months.

(Source: Shanghai Stock Exchange)