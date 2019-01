By John Lee.

Iraq’s oil ministry has said it will seek to limit oil production to 4.513 million barrels per day (bpd) for the next six months. based on the OPEC deal recently agreed.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Oil, this would be a reduction of 140,000 bpd from the reference level of 4.653 million bpd reached in October.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)