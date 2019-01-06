Navigate

Iran pushes Iraq Trade without Dollars

By on 6th January 2019 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By Salam Zidane for Al Monitor. Any views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News

 Iran pushes Iraq to maintain trade without US dollar

Iran is exerting considerable pressure on the Iraqi government to compel it not to abide by the US sanctions that have been imposed on Tehran in order for it to change its policies in the Middle East and abandon its nuclear program.

These pressures include using the Iraqi dinar and Iranian rial in the trade exchange between the two countries.

Click here to read the full story.

