Iraq Falls in Ease of Doing Business Index

By John Lee.
Iraq has been ranked 171st out of 190 countries in the World Bank‘s recent Doing Business 2019 report, down from 168th place the previous year.
Top of the list were New Zealand, Singapore and Denmark, with last place going to Somalia, just behind Eritrea and Venezuela. Iran ranked 128th, with Libya 186th.
Doing Business measures regulations affecting 11 areas of the life of a business. Ten of these areas are included in this year’s ranking on the ease of doing business: starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency. Doing Business also measures labor market regulation, which is not included in this year’s ranking.
(Source: World Bank)
Expected!!!
in spite of these regular reports for the last ten years or so, yet little/slow improvements!
why ?
Its quite normal in Iraq that The PM, or ministers cabinet decide on certain improvements regulations but others down the hierarchy line don’t implement for so many reasons! a junior public sector can “put a stick in the wheel easily”! Hence we call for proper follow up and provide proper and confidential channels for feedback from investors and businessmen.
More and brave improvements are urgently needed to improve Iraq’s economy and Iraqis’ life. Anybody listens ??