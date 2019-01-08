Report: Reviving Mediation on Disputed Internal Boundaries

From International Crisis Group.

Reviving UN Mediation on Iraq’s Disputed Internal Boundaries

The conflict over the disputed territories and the unresolved boundary of the Kurdish region has lingered for decades and occasionally spawned violence.

These open issues leave both Iraq’s territorial unity and the governing system that would result from a reconfiguration of borders clouded in uncertainty, and the country’s post-conflict transition in limbo.

In 2017, a new constellation of forces emerged that may enable a negotiated settlement.

