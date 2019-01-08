Video: Women in Iraq Reclaiming Roles in Society

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The role of women in Iraqi society has come under the spotlight as more women assert themselves in all areas of society.

Rights activists have felt those in charge are resisting the change, but 25 percent of Iraq’s parliament are women and activists feel that is crucial as there is still a long way to go before women are treated equally to men.

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan reports from Baghdad: