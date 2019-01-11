Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th January 2019).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD672 (+2.2%) / $723 (+2.0%) (weekly change) (+2.0% and +1.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.3 bn ($1.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements