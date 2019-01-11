Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th January 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD672 (+2.2%) / $723 (+2.0%) (weekly change) (+2.0% and +1.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.3 bn ($1.1 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) will be IQD5,314,321 on Sunday (Jan. 13, 2019). [Table: 1.9]
- ISX will suspend trading of Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) starting Jan. 16, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jan. 21, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Bain Al-Nahrain Investment (VMES) starting Jan. 13, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jan. 16, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of the following companies on Jan. 13, 2019 due to not disclosing their 3M18 financial results: BASH, HISH, SKTA, HASH, IICM, ITLI, IELI, IMPI, IHFI, IMCM, IFCM, IKHC, SBAG, SIGT and VKHF.
- Babylon Hotel (HBAY) invited its shareholders on Jan. 9, 2019 to receive their 2016 cash dividend. The company decided in its AGM on Nov. 19, 2017 to distribute 20% cash dividend (IQD0.20 dividend per share).
- ISX suspended trading of Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) starting Jan. 8, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jan. 13, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Iraqi Agricultural Products and Marketing Meat (AIPM) resumed trading on Jan. 7, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
- Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 40% rights issue to reach IQD7 bn paid-in capital.
No comments yet.