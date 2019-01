By John Lee.

Oil production at Majnoon oilfield is reportedly planned to increase from 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) currently to 290,000 bpd by the end of 2019 and 450,000 bpd by the end of 2021.

State-owned Basra Oil Company (BOC) took over the field from Shell and Petronas at the end of June 2018, with operations and maintenance contracted to Chinese company Anton Oilfield Services Group (Antonoil) and the US company KBR.

(Source: Reuters)