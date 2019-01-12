Turkey appoints Special Envoy for Water Affairs with Iraq

By John Lee.



Turkey has reportedly appointed a special envoy to Iraq to resolve the water sharing issues between the two countries.

According to Daily Sabah, former Forestry and Water Affairs Minister Veysel Eroğlu (pictured), who will take up the post, pointed to the “inefficient” use of water resources in Iraq, saying “Turkey will share its experience and know-how in the efficient management of water with the Iraqis.”

He added that Turkey will try to ensure an equitable share of water from the Tigris and the Euphrates rivers.

