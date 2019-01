By John Lee.

France has reportedly agreed to lend Iraq 1 billion euros to help in the reconstruction efforts.

According to Reuters, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced the agreement to reporters following a meeting on Monday with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed al-Hakim in Baghdad.

The cost of reconstruction in Iraq is estimated at $88 billion, of which around $30 billion was pledged at a donor conference early last year.

(Sources: Reuters, AP)