Navigate

Navigation

Jordan’s Contractors see New Opportunities in Iraq

By on 15th January 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Business leaders in Jordan have reportedly welcomed increased access to Iraq’s $88.2-billion reconstruction efforts.

According to a report from Jordan Tmes, a recent agreement to grant Jordanian construction contractors equal status to their Iraqi peers was described as “a God-sent miracle” by engineer and board member of the Jordan Construction Contractors Association (JCCA) Abdel Haleem Bustanji.

It has only been two days since we signed the agreement, but I already received calls about the necessary papers. Contractors are thrilled to be working again,” he added.

Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi received King Abdullah II of Jordan in Baghdad on Monday, to discuss improving relations between the two countries.

More here.

(Sources: Jordan Tmes, Media office of the Prime Minister)

Related posts:

Jordan approves deal with Iraq on Oil, Gas Pipeline Iraq, Jordan to Ease Trade, Finalise Plans for Oil Pipeline Iraq, Jordan consider Joint Industrial Zone Jordan and Iraq plan to Increase Trade
Tags: , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply