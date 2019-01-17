Doubling Iran-Iraq Trade on Horizon: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is on an official visit to Iraq, highlighted the positive outcomes of the Iran-Iraq Joint Trade Conference in Baghdad and said the doubling of the bilateral trade “is on the horizon”.

“Today, I, accompanied by 6 Iraqi ministers, addressed hundreds of participants at the Iran-Iraq Joint Trade Conference; exploring paths to significantly expand bilateral trade and investment,” Zarif said on his twitter account early on Tuesday.

“With implementation of shared vision, doubling of annual trade volume is on the horizon,” he added in his tweet.

Heading a high-ranking Iranian delegation, Zarif arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit.

The visit comes against the backdrop of Iran’s efforts to boost its foreign trade in the US sanctions era.

Iraq’s foreign minister said recently that his country is “not obliged” to abide by sanctions imposed by the US against Iran and would be pursuing options to continue bilateral trade.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)