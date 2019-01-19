Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 17th January 2019).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD642 (-4.4%) / $691 (-4.4%) (weekly change) (-2.5% and -2.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 28.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10.2 bn ($8.4 mn).

ISX Company Announcements