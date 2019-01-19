Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 17th January 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD642 (-4.4%) / $691 (-4.4%) (weekly change) (-2.5% and -2.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 28.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10.2 bn ($8.4 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) will be IQD5,322,192 on Sunday (Jan. 20, 2019). [Table: 2.3]
- As part of the contribution to support the Iraqi economy, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced that through its IQD1.0 trln initiative given as a maximum amount for SME projects, it gave more than IQD33 bn during 2018. Since the start of the project in May 2015 until the end of 2018, IQD73 bn were given to projects, where the trade sector got 59%, services 25%, industrial 12% and agricultural sector 4%. The initiative includes 34 banks, 33 private banks and one state bank, while the loans for these projects ranged from IQD5 mn to IQD50 mn, it could reach IQD100 mn if it is approved by the Central Bank. (CBI)
- Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) resumed trading on Jan. 17, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 3.5% cash dividend (7.3% dividend yield).
- Ashur International Bank for Investment (BASH) resumed trading on Jan. 17, 2019 due to disclosing its 9M18 financials.
- Bain Al-Nahrain Investment (VMES) resumed trading on Jan. 17, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
- New shares of Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) from the capital increase from IQD5 bn to IQD7 bn through 40% bonus issue resumed trading on Jan. 16, 2019.
- ISX requested Al Taif Islamic Bank to submit the required documents in order to start trading on the ISX as an Islamic bank.
- Modern Animal & Agricultural Production (AMAP) was not suspended from trading on Jan. 14, 2019 because the company fulfilled ISX request to explain why the prices touched the higher limits on Jan. 8, Jan. 9, Jan. 10 and Jan. 13, 2019. The company disclosed that they started the legal procedures to own Soft Dairy Factory (Alban Al-Rfq) and the company also added that it started maintenance and adding new equipments in Halal Dairy Factory (Al-Halal) which will lead to increase production and quality of production.
- Cross Transactions: 24.7 bn shares of Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) on Jan. 14, 2019, which represents 9.9% of BTRU capital.
