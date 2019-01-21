Navigate

Navigation

Al Maseer Insurance joins IBBC

By on 21st January 2019 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News

Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced that Al Maseer Insurance Company has joined the Council.

Founded in 2011, Al Maseer provide a range of insurance products covering the key sectors in Iraq: construction insurance, energy insurance, agriculture insurance, health insurance, marine insurance, motor insurance, property insurance.

Chairman and  co-founder, Arak Fadhil Hameed Al-Bayati, said the company is currently researching special cover for farms, loss of profits after a fire, and professional indemnity.

(Source: IBBC)

Related posts:

National Bank of Iraq joins IBBC IBBC joins British Chambers of Commerce in boost to UK-Iraq Trade Al-Nukhba-OFS joins the IBBC Basra Gateway Terminal joins the Iraq Britain Business Council
Tags: , , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply