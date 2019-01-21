“Discussions Ongoing” between Siemens and Iraq

By John Lee.

Talks are reported to be continuing between Germany’s Siemens and the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity regarding a major investment in the country’s electricity infrastructure.

Lisa Davis (pictured), CEO of the Siemens Gas and Power Operating Company, and member of the corporation’s managing board, told The National last week that “discussions are ongoing”, adding, “we’re working on their timeline and within their structure to getting there as effectively as they can to bringing the projects to reality as they need.”

Following a hotly-contested competition last year, it was agreed that Siemens and GE would share the work to upgrade they system, with GE supplying 14 gigawatts (GW), and Siemens 11 GW.

(Source: The National)