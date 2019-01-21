TBI wins at International Finance Awards

The state-owned Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has been recognised for its outstanding performance and service, taking home two awards at the International Finance Awards 2018.

London based ‘International Finance’ magazine rewarded TBI’s continued commitment towards providing modern banking services in Iraq, presenting the ‘Best Retail Bank’ and ‘Best Priority Bank’ awards during a special ceremony held at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Faisal Al Haimus, Chairman & President of Trade Bank of Iraq, who received the awards at the ceremony said:

“We are pleased to receive this esteemed award, which recognises our strong and personalised customer service along with our portfolio of retail products and priority services.

“These awards are not only an acknowledgement of TBI’s continuous efforts, but also a testimonial to the quality of the bank’s products and services, which have brought great satisfaction to customers.

“Setting new standards in the retail products and priority services through innovation and outstanding performance has always been one of the core strategic focus of our business and will continue to be the same for us going forward.”

TBI was established in July 2003 with the aim of helping in the reconstruction of Iraq by facilitating international trade and continues to be at the forefront of large-scale infrastructure developments across the country.

The institution’s financial network and expertise plays a significant role in sourcing and securing funding for projects. It established its first international office in the UAE in 2017 and has since signed several agreements with global banks and finance firms to help fund infrastructure projects inside Iraq.

Faisal Al Haimus added:

“This recognition is proof of the Bank’s constant ability to deliver a strong and solid performance. We will continue to innovate, improve and enhance our service quality to meet the growing demands, needs and expectations of our customers.”

International Finance Awards recognises industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. Winning banks were selected through a board of industry specialists drawn from international ratings agencies and some of the world’s leading financial centres after undergoing immense scrutiny based on growth, sustainability, their contribution to society and innovation.

(Source: TBI)