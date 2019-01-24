Iran “the only Victor” in Iraq War

By John Lee.
The US Army has published a report on its 2003 invasion of Iraq, and subsequent developments until the withdrawal of troops, claiming that Iran was the only real winner of the operation.
“The U.S. Army in the Iraq War” was released Thursday in two volumes entitled “Invasion and Insurgency—Civil War, 2003-2006” and “Surge and Withdrawal, 2007-2011.”
The two volumes comprise nearly 1,500 pages.
According to the conclusions in the second report:
“In terms of geostrategic consequences, the war produced profound consequences. At the time of this project’s completion in 2018, an emboldened and expansionist Iran appears to be the only victor.
“Iraq, the traditional regional counterbalance for Iran, is at best emasculated, and at worst has key elements of its government acting as proxies for Iranian interests.“
More here – Volume 1, and Volume 2
(Source: Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army)
15,000 pages of bullshit! We have destroyed the cradle of civilization all based on Lies! Bombed this nation back 100 yrs,
If it wasn’t for Iran Many Iraqis would have starved to death. Madalin Albright mass murderess is responsible for 500,000 Iraqi
children who were starved to death. After that, she went to church? God bless America who excels attacking defenseless nations.
No one went to prison for lying about WMD’s I don’t see how that Low life Bush and Madaline can sleep. If there is a real hell
that is where they will be going!