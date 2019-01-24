Navigate

Turkey to Lift Ban on Flights to Sulaymaniyah

By on 24th January 2019 in Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Turkey’s ban on flights to Sulaymaniyah, in Iraqi Kurdistan, will reportedly be lifted.

The country’s Transport Minister, Cahit Turhann told Anadolu Agency:

“Turkish Airlines will resume its flights from Istanbul to Sulaymaniyah [on Friday], seven flights a week.”

According to Rudaw, Ankara has delayed the resumption of flights until Saturday due to technical issues.

The ban was imposed in September 2017 following the independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan.

(Sources: Anadolu Agency, Rudaw)

