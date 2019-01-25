Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 24th January 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD643 (+0.1%) / $692 (+0.3%) (weekly change) (-2.5% and -2.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.3 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.1 bn ($2.6 mn).

ISX Company Announcements